TD Securities Upgrades Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) to “Buy”

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5,550.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5,250.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,459.28.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
