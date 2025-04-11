Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 20.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) were up 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 76,744,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,560,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.