Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

TECK.B opened at C$44.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$40.23 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.55.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

