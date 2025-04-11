Tectum (TET) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $235,162.52 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,448,276 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,448,276.61088405 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 1.08942361 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $163,260.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

