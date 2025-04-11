Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $7,248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.16. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

