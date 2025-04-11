Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 994.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $459.84 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

