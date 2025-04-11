Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $302,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $12,118,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TER opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.