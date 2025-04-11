Tesco (LON:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%.
Tesco Trading Up 3.1 %
TSCO opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.50 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398.10 ($5.17).
Insider Transactions at Tesco
In other news, insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($192,627.21). Insiders purchased a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,384 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
