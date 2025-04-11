Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.