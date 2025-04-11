Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.0 %

WFC stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

