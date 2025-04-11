Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

