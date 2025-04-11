Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,292,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $522,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.