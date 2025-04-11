Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $715,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.