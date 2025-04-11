Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

ADBE stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

