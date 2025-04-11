Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 378 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.