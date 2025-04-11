Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $160,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,103,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.73%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

