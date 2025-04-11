Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 1,540 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.