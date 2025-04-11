Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
