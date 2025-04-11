Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.