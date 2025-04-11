The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 108,447 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

