The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

