The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after buying an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,217,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,179,000 after buying an additional 2,962,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

