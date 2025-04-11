The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 260.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ENSG opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

