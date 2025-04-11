The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 44.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schneider National by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

