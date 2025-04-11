The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

APH stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

