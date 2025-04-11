The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

PTEN stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

