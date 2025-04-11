The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $63.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GM. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 1,170,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after buying an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

