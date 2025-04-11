The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,747 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Joint were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Joint by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

