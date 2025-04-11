The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $96,160.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
