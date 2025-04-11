The RMR Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 116.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

