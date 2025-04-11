The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

NYSE TJX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

