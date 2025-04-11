The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

