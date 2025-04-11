The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE WU opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

