Thomas Rowe Wright Acquires 875 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $10,998.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:JHI opened at $12.52 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
