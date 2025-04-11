Thomas Rowe Wright Acquires 875 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $10,998.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JHI opened at $12.52 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

