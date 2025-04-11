Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.2 %

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.68. 791,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,214. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.