Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Lowers Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 584,980 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises 4.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $147,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,924,000 after buying an additional 99,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

