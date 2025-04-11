Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 13,911 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 7.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Booking were worth $244,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,494.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,717.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,763.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,327.28.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

