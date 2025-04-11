Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 54 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,933.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,035.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,959.84. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

