Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,750,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Moody’s by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $524.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock worth $610,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Stock Down 3.6 %
MCO stock opened at $422.65 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.50 and its 200 day moving average is $476.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.36%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.