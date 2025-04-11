Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 714,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,737 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 5.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $37,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $45.17 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.