Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 222,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

