Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

