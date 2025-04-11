TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 283,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,418. TNF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines.

