Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Toast Stock Down 3.1 %

TOST stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,010,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

