Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.7 %

TOL stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

