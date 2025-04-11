Top Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their reliability, strong financial performance, and long-standing reputation in the market. They are typically leaders in their industries and are considered safer investments, often providing steady dividends and stability during economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 185,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,686. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,261. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.89.

