Top Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in the creation, development, publishing, or distribution of video games, as well as related hardware and software products. These stocks allow investors to participate in the dynamic and rapidly evolving gaming industry, which spans entertainment, technology, and digital media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.01. 22,254,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,674,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.21. 7,640,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $173.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,485. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $163.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.30. 520,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Further Reading