Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.96), with a volume of 30724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.00).
Touchstar Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.97.
Touchstar Company Profile
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
