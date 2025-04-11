Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 228.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 861,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

