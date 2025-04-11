Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.17 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

