Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $456.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

